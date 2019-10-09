Breaking News

NFL player won't have to pay $7,017 fine for 'Man of God' headband, so he's giving the money to a hospital instead

By David Williams, CNN

Updated 1:55 PM ET, Wed October 9, 2019

New Orleans Saints' player Demario Davis was fined for wearing a headband with the message "Man of God" at game against the Seattle Seahawks.

(CNN)New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis says he won't have to pay a $7,017 fine for wearing a "Man of God" headband, so he's donating the money -- and more -- to his hometown hospital.

Davis was fined by the National Football League for wearing the headband during the Saints' Week 3 win over the Seattle Seahawks. League rules prohibit players from "wearing, displaying, or otherwise conveying personal messages" during game day events unless they are approved by the NFL.
He announced that he won his appeal in an Instagram post on Tuesday night and said he was giving the fine money and more than $30,000 he raised selling the headbands online to St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi.
WOWWW look at this!! So my agent just told me that I won my appeal and won't have to pay the headband fine!! Then I see that St. Louis King France came together today to support the movement! Won't he do it! Look at all these beautiful children of God! Always glory above so I'm taking every penny of that original $7,017 fine and donating it to @stdomhospital anyways. So far, we've raised over $30,000 for them from the headbands!! That means yall helped me turn a $7,000 negative into an almost $40,000 positive benefiting people who truly need it!!! Do y'all see how that worked?? Let's gooooo. That's crazy! Ya'll are a part of this journey too!! I can't thank ya'll enough either. We on a mission over here obstacles are meant to be conquered!! I'm truly blessed as anybody. We're restocked on the site with more #ManOfGod and #WomanOfGod color options and have added #ChildOfGod. If you haven't purchased yours yet or didn't get the color you wanted, donations will continue to go to @stdomhospital so now is the time to stock up! Thank you, thank you, thank you!! #ManOfGod #WomanOfGod #ChildOfGod #WhoDat #TheSaintsAreTheBestTeam Get your headband at: bit.ly/56manofgod (link in bio)

"That means yall helped me turn a $7,000 negative into an almost $40,000 positive benefiting people who truly need it!!!" he wrote in the post. "Do y'all see how that worked?? Let's gooooo. That's crazy! Ya'll are a part of this journey too!! I can't thank ya'll enough either."
    The post included photos of children and adults at St. Louis King of France School in Metairie, Louisiana, who made their own headbands out of lined paper to show their support.
      The NFL often rescinds fines in these cases when a player demonstrates an understanding of the rule and compliance moving forward, a league source told CNN.
      Davis has been raising money to help St. Dominic Hospital expand its emergency department. The hospital says Davis' mother worked there when he went to high school in nearby Brandon, Mississippi.