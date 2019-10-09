NFL player won't have to pay $7,017 fine for 'Man of God' headband, so he's giving the money to a hospital instead

(CNN) New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis says he won't have to pay a $7,017 fine for wearing a "Man of God" headband, so he's donating the money -- and more -- to his hometown hospital.

He announced that he won his appeal in an Instagram post on Tuesday night and said he was giving the fine money and more than $30,000 he raised selling the headbands online to St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi.

"That means yall helped me turn a $7,000 negative into an almost $40,000 positive benefiting people who truly need it!!!" he wrote in the post. "Do y'all see how that worked?? Let's gooooo. That's crazy! Ya'll are a part of this journey too!! I can't thank ya'll enough either."

The post included photos of children and adults at St. Louis King of France School in Metairie, Louisiana, who made their own headbands out of lined paper to show their support.

Read More