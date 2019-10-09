DC Council votes to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day

(CNN) This Columbus Day, Washington, DC, will be celebrating Indigenous Peoples' Day for the first time.

The DC Council voted Tuesday to rename Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples' Day, but the change will only last a year.

Councilmember David Grosso proposed the "Indigenous Peoples' Day Emergency Declaration Act of 2019." Grosso has championed the bill for the past five years in efforts to honor indigenous people and their contributions.

"After 5 years, the Council has approved emergency legislation renaming Columbus Day as #IndigenousPeoplesDay," Grosso said on Twitter. "Let's make it permanent!"

Grosso was backed by a supermajority of councilmembers including Anita Bonds, Brianne Nadeau, Charles Allen, Elissa Silverman, Mary Cheh, Robert White and Trayon White who voted in favor of the legislation.

