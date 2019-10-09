The first African-American fighter pilot now has a statue at an aviation museum in Georgia

(CNN) His father was born into slavery, but he would live to have a dogfight with German pilots in the skies over Europe.

Eugene Bullard, who became known as the Black Swallow of Death, was the first African-American pilot to fly in combat.

He now has a statue in his honor, unveiled Wednesday in Warner Robins, Georgia, at the Museum of Aviation next to Robins Air Force Base, and about 100 miles south of Atlanta.

His distant cousin, Harriott Bullard White, told CNN she wept with joy as she placed a wreath at the statue during a ceremony, attended by Air Force officers, nearly two dozen family members and several surviving members of the Tuskegee Airmen.

"All my life I'd known how great he was. Of course, no one else knew who he is," White said. "He's an American hero and someone all Americans should know about."

