FatBearWeek2019: 435 Holly is our new bear queen

(CNN) We wish this week had never ended.

Nothing was better than voting for our favorite ball of fur day after day. But Fat Bear Week is over and a winner has been named: 435 Holly, you glorious creature, the crown is yours.

"She is fat. She is fabulous," Alaska's Katmai National Park and Preserve, which created the competition five years ago, wrote. "All hail Holly whose healthy heft will help her hibernate until the spring. Long live the Queen of Corpulence."

And we gotta give it to her, 435 Holly really packed on the pounds before hibernation. In just a little over two months, she completely transformed.

What just happened?

