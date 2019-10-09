More than 14,000 fake Nikes were seized in LA

(CNN) A large shipment of popular retro Nike shoes turned out to be counterfeits.

US Customs and Border Protection officers seized 14,806 pairs of fake Nike shoes that, if genuine, would've been worth a total of more than $2 million.

The shoes arrived from China at the Los Angeles/Long Beach Seaport in containers marked as "napkins." What was inside weren't napkins at all, but instead shoes meant to look like pairs of special-edition Nikes.

Thousands of counterfeit Nikes were confiscated.

Agents found the coveted classic styles of Air Jordan 1 Off-White; Air Jordan 12; Air Jordan 1 in blue, black, red and white; Air Jordan 11 and Air Max '97.

These shoes are ones people go wild over. Shoe collectors are sometimes willing to pay up to $2,000 for a pair of legitimate ones.

Read More