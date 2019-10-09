Atlanta Braves will reduce use of Tomahawk Chop after Cardinals' pitcher calls it disrespectful

Atlanta (CNN) There were some changes during the Atlanta Braves game Wednesday after the team announced it is taking steps to "reduce" the Tomahawk Chop, an arm movement done by fans to cheer on the team.

It comes after St. Louis Cardinals' rookie Ryan Helsley, who is a member of the Cherokee Nation, called the chop disrespectful.

The Tomahawk Chop is widely used during Braves games as fans move their forearms forward and backward with an open palm in a chopping motion. The Braves often leave a foam tomahawk on the seats for fans during home games. Wednesday, the foam souvenirs were not distributed.

A Braves fan holds a foam tomahawk.

"Out of respect for the concerns expressed by Mr. Helsley, we will take several efforts to reduce the Tomahawk Chop during our in-ballpark presentation today," a spokesperson for the Atlanta Braves told CNN.

"Among other things, these steps include not distributing foam tomahawks to each seat and not playing the accompanying music or using Chop-related graphics when Mr. Helsley is in the game."

