New York State Police investigate anti-Semitic vandalism in Westchester County

(CNN) New York State Police are investigating after anti-Semitic materials were discovered at a Holocaust memorial in Westchester County on the eve of Yom Kippur.

Anti-Semitic "stickers" were found at the entrance gate of the Garden of Remembrance memorial in downtown White Plains on Tuesday, according to Catherine Cioffi, the communications director for Westchester County. Cioffi did not elaborate on what the stickers said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday he directed the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to assist local authorities in their investigation, adding he is "disgusted" by the incident.

"Hate has no place in this state," he continued.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer issued a statement on Facebook saying that County Police are "actively investigating and reviewing video of the area."

