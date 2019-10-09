Breaking News

Josh Larsen got red carded -- then went into the Springboks locker room and apologized

By George Ramsay, CNN

Updated 6:52 AM ET, Wed October 9, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

France&#39;s Alivereti Raka touches the ball down to score an early try against Tonga in his side&#39;s narrow 23-21 win in Pool C.
Photos: Rugby World Cup 2019 in pictures
France's Alivereti Raka touches the ball down to score an early try against Tonga in his side's narrow 23-21 win in Pool C.
Hide Caption
1 of 117
Tonga&#39;s Atieli Pakalani, left, is tackled by a French defender at the Kumamoto Stadium.
Photos: Rugby World Cup 2019 in pictures
Tonga's Atieli Pakalani, left, is tackled by a French defender at the Kumamoto Stadium.
Hide Caption
2 of 117
France&#39;s number 8 Gregory Alldritt (R) is tackled by Tonga&#39;s prop Ma&#39;afu Fia.
Photos: Rugby World Cup 2019 in pictures
France's number 8 Gregory Alldritt (R) is tackled by Tonga's prop Ma'afu Fia.
Hide Caption
3 of 117
Tonga&#39;s centre Mali Hingano (C) is held up by France&#39;s fly-half Romain Ntamack (L) and France&#39;s scrum-half Antoine Dupont (R).
Photos: Rugby World Cup 2019 in pictures
Tonga's centre Mali Hingano (C) is held up by France's fly-half Romain Ntamack (L) and France's scrum-half Antoine Dupont (R).
Hide Caption
4 of 117
France&#39;s Antoine Dupont runs at the Tongan defense during a hard-fought encounter.
Photos: Rugby World Cup 2019 in pictures
France's Antoine Dupont runs at the Tongan defense during a hard-fought encounter.
Hide Caption
5 of 117
Jordie Barrett of New Zealand dives to score his side&#39;s tenth try a 71-9 win for the All Blacks over Namibia in Pool B at the Tokyo Stadium.
Photos: Rugby World Cup 2019 in pictures
Jordie Barrett of New Zealand dives to score his side's tenth try a 71-9 win for the All Blacks over Namibia in Pool B at the Tokyo Stadium.
Hide Caption
6 of 117
Tjiuee Uanivi of Namibia and Shannon Frizell of New Zealand compete at a line out.
Photos: Rugby World Cup 2019 in pictures
Tjiuee Uanivi of Namibia and Shannon Frizell of New Zealand compete at a line out.
Hide Caption
7 of 117
New Zealand&#39;s T J Perenara is about to score a try as he is tackled by Namibia&#39;s Helarius Kisting.
Photos: Rugby World Cup 2019 in pictures
New Zealand's T J Perenara is about to score a try as he is tackled by Namibia's Helarius Kisting.
Hide Caption
8 of 117
New Zealand&#39;s wing George Bridge is tackled by Namibia&#39;s wing Lesley Klim.
Photos: Rugby World Cup 2019 in pictures
New Zealand's wing George Bridge is tackled by Namibia's wing Lesley Klim.
Hide Caption
9 of 117
Japan&#39;s Kotaro Matsushima reacts after scoring his side&#39;s vital fourth bonus-point try in the 39-18 win over Samoa in Pool A.