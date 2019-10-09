Kerem Kocalar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Smoke rises from the Syrian city of Ras al-Ayn on Wednesday, October 9. In photos: Turkey launches military offensive in Syria

Turkey has launched a military offensive in northeastern Syria, just days after the Trump administration announced that it was pulling US troops back from the area.

The offensive is aimed at pushing back Kurdish forces away from Turkey's border with Syria.

The Syrian Democratic Forces who operate in the area are US allies. They are led by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, which Turkey considers a terrorist organization.

The Kurds have long been considered one of Washington's most reliable partners in Syria and in the broader campaign against the ISIS terror group.

The Syrian Democratic Forces have suspended their counter-ISIS operations to deal with the Turkish offensive.