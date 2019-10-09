Two people killed, one suspect arrested in shooting near synagogue in Germany

(CNN) Two people have been killed, and one suspect arrested, in a shooting incident near a synagogue in the eastern German town of Halle, according to local police.

"Several shots were fired," Halle police tweeted. It added: "Stay alert. We are investigating in the Halle area and are stabilizing the situation, until we have all (the) information."

The incident happened in the vicinity of Humboldtstrasse, the same street as a synagogue, Halle police press officer, Thomas Mueller, told CNN.

He added that several people had been injured, in addition to the two killed.

The incident also comes on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

Read More