Two people killed in shooting near synagogue in Germany

(CNN) Two people have been killed in a shooting incident near a synagogue in the eastern German town of Halle, according to local police.

"Several shots were fired. The suspects are on the run with a vehicle. We are urgently investigating and are asking people to stay in their homes," Halle police tweeted.

The incident happened in the vicinity of Humboldtstrasse, the same street as a synagogue, Halle police press officer, Thomas Mueller, told CNN.

He added that several people had been injured, in addition to the two killed.

The incident also comes on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

