The One With the Orange Couch: 10 gorgeous 'Friends' sofas to try at home

If it seems like the famous orange couch from "Friends" is everywhere lately, well, that's because it is. In honor of the premiere of NBC's hit show 25 years ago, Warner Bros. made 30 couch replicas to tour around the world—from the Grand Canyon to the Royal Palace in Madrid to our lobby here at the CNN offices—and it's impossible not to smile when you see these posts on your social feed.

And here's the thing about social media: It festers. You're looking at the orange couch one day thinking, "That's hilarious." And then suddenly a week later, you've moved on to thinking, "Actually that would look amazing in my living room." Because it would! The ultimate statement piece for a room that is monochromatic to the hilt or a space that simply needs a little zhuzhing up, an orange couch might have some vestige "Friends" nostalgia tied to it...but it's also a design world heavy hitter.

Here, we've uncovered the most beautiful orange couches that will make you say, "OH. MY. GOD" in the best way possible. (Oh and if you're really not sure about the color, fear not, all of our picks are available in other hues, too.)

Avett Tufted Sofa in Velvet - Cinnamon ($2,198; anthropologie.com)

When you sink into this inviting sofa with a cup of jo and a good friend by your side, it will be like your own personal Central Perk moment. Thanks to a combination of wrapped spring coils and a hypo-allergenic blend of down and feathers, the cushions are both plush and supportive. We love the cozy velvet fabric (it comes in wool, too!) and because it's made-to-order, it comes with a complimentary Home Styling Services session.

Rockie SoFast® Sofa ($670, originally $940; jcpenney.com)

If your job's a joke, you're broke, and you don't want an inexpensive couch to be DOA, then take a look at this steal. The rolled, flair arms offer nice curves while the simple espresso legs give the bottom room to breathe. Some assembly is required but you're promised "no tools necessary" because of handy lock features.

Graham Velvet Sofa ($1,399; urbanoutfitters.com)

The soft, sheeny velvet on this custom-made tufted piece is almost as romantic as that time Monica proposed to Chandler. (Almost.) Carved, wooden knob legs support back and front, and the foam-filled removable cushions offer a bit more firmness without sacrificing comfort. Definitely the most vintage-looking piece on our list, this couch comes in a rainbow of colorways, too.

Cotaco Sofa ($679.99, originally $789.99; wayfair.com)

There's a smaller loveseat version, but this stately sofa is big enough to share with your guests for the "Friends" marathon party that you should totally host. Not only do we love the balance between the button tufting back and the one simple cushion seat, but the nail-trimming along the arms elevates the piece from standard to luxurious. Bonus: The microfiber-microsuede upholstery makes it easy to super easy to keep clean.

Katina Two-Cushion Sofa in Cinnamon ($2,098, anthropologie.com)

Shabby chic personified, this comfy sofa will be a welcoming addition to any of your living spaces. We love the oversized cushions and pillows, the extra-wide seat depth, oh and the fact that it comes in nearly 50 colors and patterns, not to mention two lengths—80 or 91 inches long. Talk about options, people!

Braylei 88" Fabric Track Arm Sofa, Created for Macy's in Devon Tangelo Orange ($749, originally $899; macys.com)

A quality couch if we've ever seen one, this one from Macy's is comprised of a hardwood and pine frame that streamlines the sofa's shape, while toss pillows and a bolster pillow soften its appearance. Described as "flannel-like," the upholstered cushions are filled with high-resiliency foam and will provide a crisp, clean seating solution for pretty much any space in your home. Looking for something more neutral? Try the Devon Sand Beige hue.

Mitchell Gold Bob Williams Kennedy Sofa in Sundance Orange ($2855, bloomingdales.com)

Choosing the right sofa can leave you as flummoxed as trying to guess Chandler's job. If you're searching for a high-quality piece, though, this one's a no-brainer. Chock full of clean lines, this sofa's shelter-style arms give off a masculine feel while the grid-tufted back, seat, and arms contribute to the distinguished air of the piece. High-quality materials include a kiln-dried hardwood frame, recycled metal sinuous springs, and high-resiliency eco foam. And while we love the orange color... we're definitely feeling the silver, too.

Christopher Knight Home 301294 Bridie Loveseat, Muted Orange ($283.49, originally $350.99; amazon.com)

At just 51-ish inches, this space-saving, colorful piece can be found on other sites with dozens more 4-star reviews. But given its lower Amazon price, this deal is like a "Friends" rerun—it's even better the second (or third or fourth) time around. Modern angles and light-colored birch-like legs give it the unique look that's perfect for this lightweight (just 66 pounds) accent piece. But really, the selling point of this piece is that price--a couch under $300? Yes. Please. More to know: It also comes in a striking purple and grey colorways.

Soho Home x Anthropologie Curved Chesterfield Sofa in Meteor($2,598; anthropologie.com)

If you're looking for a showstopper sofa, this is it. Chesterfield design? Check. Rolled English arms? Check. Button tufting and fringed trim? Check and Check. Part of Anthropologie's collab with ultra-cool members-only club Soho House, this piece oozes with personality and will surely be the standout detail in any room you place it in. And it's 78-inch size means it can fit snug as a bug in smaller rooms, too.

Kardiel Florence 89" Fabric Sofa in Tangerine Twill ($1,269, orginally $1,569; houzz.com)

Love you some mid-century modern? Then Houzz's Kardien Florence sofa is the one for you. Like something straight out of "Mad Men"—albeit with a "Friends" twist!—the couch has all the time period trappings you know and love. Clean lines, button tufting and extra-durable twill fabric lend the sofa a vintage vibe, while the polished stainless steel legs and deep seating and relaxed posture ensure it will fit in with your 2019 lifestyle just fine.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.