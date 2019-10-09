Learn to overcome public speaking with this online masterclass

At some point in our lives, we will have to stand up in front of people and give a presentation or promote ourselves to a potential employer. This practice — feared by many — is known as public speaking.

Fortunately, the Complete Public Speaking Masterclass for Every Occasion ($12.99, stacksocial.com) is available to help you out. For $12.99, this comprehensive lesson set comes with over 24 hours of content that should help you conquer public speaking.

With over 540 lectures, you can start from the beginning and work your way up, or jump to different lessons you may find more useful. Best of all, this course, once purchased, is yours for life. You can stream it 24/7 from virtually any device, mobile or otherwise.

This course takes things from the ground up. It's important to keep in mind that, as lecturer TJ Walker asserts, nobody is a born natural at public speaking. Throughout the lectures, you will find tips and strategies to increase your confidence and improve your communication skills. You will even receive a certificate of completion.

Public speaking is a key skill, often making the difference when you are applying for a job or promotion. If you think you're hopeless, or if you just need to shore up your skills, try the Complete Public Speaking Masterclass For Every Occasion. Keep in mind that you have lifetime access upon your purchase — you never know when these lectures could propel you to your next big step.

Note: The price above reflects the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.