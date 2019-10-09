(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:
-- Turkey has launched a military offensive against US-backed forces in Syria just days after President Donald Trump announced a pullback of troops.
-- Matt Lauer responds to a rape allegation made by a former colleague in Ronan Farrow's new book.
-- Trump said the whistleblower "must apologize to me" in response to a report that a White House official listened in on his Ukraine call and characterized the conversation as "crazy" and "frightening."
-- Two people were killed in shootings near a synagogue and a nearby kebab shop in the eastern German town of Halle on the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.
-- Utility giant PG&E has begun cutting power across parts of Northern California as the company tries to prevent wildfires. Nearly 800,000 customers will be impacted.
-- Miley Cyrus wants some TLC from her fans as she remains in the hospital. Here's what she's Instagramming from her bed.
-- Most of 95 people killed in a ferry disaster off the coast of Kiribati died from hunger, dehydration and hypothermia, an inquiry has found. The report says the ship's crew was drunk.
-- A second suspect has been arrested in the killing of Joshua Brown.
-- A Swiss man climbed a 1,800-foot vertical rock face in record time ... without a safety rope.