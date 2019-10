(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:

-- Turkey has launched a military offensive against US-backed forces in Syria just days after President Donald Trump announced a pullback of troops.

-- Matt Lauer responds to a rape allegation made by a former colleague in Ronan Farrow's new book.

-- Trump said the whistleblower "must apologize to me" in response to a report that a White House official listened in on his Ukraine call and characterized the conversation as "crazy" and "frightening."

-- Two people were killed in shootings near a synagogue and a nearby kebab shop in the eastern German town of Halle on the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.