(CNN) A mysterious oil spill, which has contaminated a number of postcard beaches in northeastern Brazil, may have been illegally dumped, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Tuesday according to state-news agency Agencia Brasil.

President Jair Bolsonaro told journalists that the crude oil, which were first spotted last month, may have been dumped "criminally."

Bolsonaro said that the oil is neither produced nor traded in Brazil.

President Bolsonaro previously told reporters Monday that the oil is neither produced nor traded in Brazil, and that there is a suspicion about its country of origin.

The statement comes after he met with Environmental Minister Ricardo Salles Tuesday morning. Salles said more than 100 tons of oil sludge has already been collected.

The spill contaminated coastline across eight states.

Salles also said the movement of oil has been back and forth from the sea to the coast, and that workers are acting quickly to remove what is on the ground.

