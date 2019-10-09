Controversial US pastor deported from Rwanda

(CNN) A controversial US pastor has been deported from Rwanda amid a battle with authorities over the closure of his religious radio station.

A spokesman for Rwanda's Directorate General of Immigration and Emigration told CNN that Gregg Schoof was deported back to the United States due to "failure to comply with Rwandan laws."

Schoof emailed Rwandan journalists on Sunday inviting them to a news conference where he said he would discuss the closure of his radio station and court cases, the Reuters news agency reported.

On Monday, police in Rwanda arrested Schoof at the venue where he was preparing to host the conference, for "disturbing public order," Reuters said.

Last year, Schoof's radio station, The Amazing Grace Christian Radio, had its broadcasting license revoked after one of its presenters, Nicolas Niyibikora, repeatedly referred to women as evil.

