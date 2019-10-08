Scientists teach finches new songs by implanting singing lessons in their brains

(CNN) Scientists have artificially altered the song of young birds by implanting song memories into their brains with light pulses, in a discovery which may lead to developments in the treatment of humans with speech difficulties.

The research team at the University of Texas Southwestern (UTSW), whose findings were published in the journal Science , chose to use male zebra finches in their experiments because the vocal development of the Australian species is similar to that of humans.

The team used light pulses to activate a circuit of neutrons in the birds' brains, in a relatively new process called optogenetics. This allowed the young finches to learn parts of song which they were not taught by their parents.

It is hoped the findings will yield clues on where to look in the human brain to improve our understanding of conditions which affect language like autism.

Todd Roberts, a neuroscientist who conducted the research at the UTSW's O'Donnell Brain Institute, said in a press release : "This is the first time we have confirmed brain regions that encode behavioral-goal memories -- those memories that guide us when we want to imitate anything from speech to learning the piano."

