Look up for two meteor showers this week

(CNN) Shooting stars and fireballs could create quite a show in the night sky this week courtesy of two meteor showers.

The Draconid meteor shower will be active through October 10, although Tuesday night might afford the best view.

Look out for the Draconid meteor shower in the early evening or nightfall. This won't be one you have to stay up past midnight to see.

The full moon is on October 13, but even in the days leading up to it, the bright moon may obscure the light of the meteors. However, the Draconid meteor shower is on the smaller side. Expect to see a few meteors streak across the sky in an hour.

