A group of teens tried to catch a man they suspected of preying on minors. Then he kidnapped one of them, police say

(CNN) A group of teenagers told police they tried to catch a man they believed was preying on girls in Vista, California, over the weekend. Instead, police said, one of them was kidnapped.

The teens told police they used a social media application to contact a man who they believed was looking for underage girls for sex. They arranged a meeting with him at a shopping center Sunday in an attempt to bring him to the attention of law enforcement, a statement from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

The group reported that they had contacted Robert Dreyfus, 32, and agreed to meet him in a parking lot on East Vista Way in Vista, California, about 40 miles north of San Diego, according to the statement.

When they met, Dreyfus asked one member of the group, a 17-year-old girl, to get in his car to talk. When she did, he drove away without her consent and continued driving for several miles, the sheriff department's statement said.

The teen texted the group for help and they called law enforcement, the statement said.

Read More