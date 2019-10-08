What happened to this car is nuts. 200 walnuts, to be exact

(CNN) If you park your car outside, you might want to look under the hood every once in a while. You could end up with a little surprise from the critters in your yard.

The squirrels around Holly and Chris Persic's home seem to be stocking up for the winter by taking walnuts from their yard in Pittsburgh and shoving them under the hood of their car.

Holly was driving her car Monday when she thought it smelled like it was burning and was making a strange sound. When she popped the hood, she found more than 200 walnuts and lots of grass.

"They were everywhere, under the battery, near the radiator fan," Chris said. "The walnuts on the engine block were black and smelt like they were definitely roasting."

Chris and Holly Persic found more than 200 walnuts under the hood of their car.

Holly had her car inspected last month but hadn't looked under the hood since then, her husband Chris told CNN on Tuesday. The walnuts started falling only a few weeks ago.

Read More