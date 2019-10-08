A dog saved his owner from a devastating house fire by nudging him with his nose to wake him up

(CNN) Name a better pet than Curly. We'll wait.

The brave dog saved his owner from a house fire that destroyed part of their South Carolina home.

an animal shelter three years ago. Brian Rand told CNN affiliate WJCL he found his best friend atan animal shelter three years ago.

Brian Rand

"Right from the start, he just attached to me," he told the news station. "He picked me."

Rand, a Vietnam veteran, lives by himself and only woke up Monday morning after his dog began poking him with his nose, the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department said.

