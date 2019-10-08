Penn State football player receives letter criticizing his dreadlocks

(CNN) Penn State football players, coaches and the community are rallying to support Jonathan Sutherland after the star safety got a letter criticizing him for the long dreadlocks he says are part of his identity.

Sutherland's teammate, defensive tackle Antonio Shelton, posted a photograph of the letter on Twitter on Monday and asked for someone to " explain to me how this isn't racist.

One of my teammates got this. Explain to me how this isn't racist. pic.twitter.com/Qms1F6DEEP — Antonio Shelton (@_groovy55) October 7, 2019

The letter writer claimed that he and his wife were "proud 'older' graduates of Penn state."

The man wrote that he couldn't help noticing Sutherland's "awful hair" during the home opener against the University of Idaho.

Sutherland had three tackles and blocked two punts in the Nittany Lions' 79-7 win, but the letter focused on insulting his appearance. Penn State is now 5-0 and ranked Number 10 in The Associated Press Top 25.

Read More