DA identifies family of 5 shot and killed in their Massachusetts home

(CNN) An 11-year-old girl, 9-year-old twins, and their parents were found shot dead in their Massachusetts home Monday morning, authorities said.

The family of five was identified as Joseph Zaccardi, 43, Deirdre Zaccardi, 40, and their children Alexis, 11, and Nathaniel and Kathryn, both 9, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. The bodies were discovered by a family member who arrived at the home in Abington to take the children to school, authorities said.

District Attorney Timothy Cruz said police are not searching for a suspect and stressed there is no imminent public threat.

"This is an incredibly terrible event and actually, you know, it is what it is. It's a crime. A crime occurred in that building and three little children are gone forever as a result of this," Cruz said.

Deirdre Zaccardi had worked at EMI Strategic Marketing in Boston for almost two decades, said EMI President Campbell Edlund.

