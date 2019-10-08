Maine grinds up a road that looked like 'black ice' after a sealant was applied

(CNN) A recently paved section of road in Maine is being ground up because a sealant that was supposed to make it last longer looked to some like "black ice" and spurred complaints that it made the pavement more slippery than normal.

Some also blame the glossy coating for recent vehicle crashes, though that part of State Route 225 also has some sharp curves.

A contractor appears to have put down too much of the sealant, state Department of Transportation spokesman Paul Merrill told CNN, and the state is investigating.

Crews applied the sealant in June on a segment of the state highway in Rome, about a half-hour north of Augusta, Merrill said. The road was repaved last year.

Read More