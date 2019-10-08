Coast Guard seeks information on New England distress call, including the possibility the report was a hoax

(CNN) The US Coast Guard Tuesday said it's seeking information about a weekend distress call involving a missing boater and three children off the coast of Kennebunkport, Maine, including the possibility of the report being a hoax.

The agency suspended a search for the four Sunday morning, nearly a day after a man reported their 14-foot boat capsized.

In a mayday call released by the US Coast Guard Northeast Division, the man said the boat flipped over and he and the children were in the water trying to get back to the top of the boat. He said if that was unsuccessful, they would huddle in the water.

"We are asking for the public's assistance in determining the source of the calls and the nature of the distress," said Capt. Brian Lefebvre, commander of Coast Guard Sector Northern New England.

