You can feel good about ditching your LEGO bricks thanks to this new program

(CNN) LEGO just came up with a way that you never have to step on another LEGO brick in your home again ⁠— and you can feel good about ditching the toy pieces.

The LEGO Group announced a pilot program Tuesday that lets you send used pieces to be donated to children's nonprofits in the US.

Gather the LEGO bricks, sets or elements that you want to part with; put them in a cardboard box; and print out a free shipping label from the LEGO Replay website . At the Give Back Box facility, they'll be sorted, inspected and cleaned.

"We know people don't throw away their LEGO bricks," Tim Brooks, vice president of environmental responsibility at the LEGO Group, said in a Tuesday news release . "The vast majority hand them down to their children or grandchildren. But others have asked us for a safe way to dispose of or to donate their bricks. With Replay, they have an easy option that's both sustainable and socially impactful."

LEGO Replay is a collaboration with Give Back Box, Teach For America, and Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston. The groups later connected with Give Back Box, a charity that recycles 11 million tons of unused clothing, footwear and other textiles that end up in landfills each year, the news release said.

