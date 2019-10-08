An 'enormous' great white shark sank its teeth into a man's kayak

(CNN) A kayaker came up close and personal with a great white off the coast of California this weekend, and has the shark teeth to prove it.

Danny McDaniel and his friend, Jon Chambers, were kayaking near Ship Rock, about two miles east of Santa Catalina Island, on Saturday when McDaniel felt something hitting the side of his kayak.

"I thought at first it was Jon messing with me," McDaniel, 51, told CNN Tuesday. Chambers was behind McDaniel in another kayak.

"But it was way too much power for Jon and was on the wrong side of the boat."

The two men were visiting the area with a group of sixty other divers with Power Scuba. They had just completed a dive in this area that morning and decided to go out kayaking before their night dive.

