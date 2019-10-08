Georgia's pre-k teacher of the year is the first black man to win the award

(CNN) It's a big accomplishment to be named the state teacher of the year for your grade, but even bigger when you're the first black male to ever hold the title.

Jonathon Hines, a pre-K teacher at Barack Obama Elementary School in Atlanta, told CNN winning Georgia's Pre-K Program Teacher of the Year award for public schools is an amazing feeling and "one of the greatest milestones of [his] life." He said he is humbled knowing how many other great teachers are in his state.

As far as being the first black male pre-K teacher of the year, he hopes the opportunity inspires other men to get inside the classroom and make a difference, and not just leave it to coaches.