Passenger 'in crisis' was removed from an American Airlines flight after forcing his way onto the plane

(CNN) A man was forcibly removed from an American Airlines flight at Miami International Airport Monday after he tried to force his way onto a plane.

The man, a ticketed passenger on the flight to Newark, ran past the gate agent and onto the jet bridge, American Airlines spokesman Ross Feinstein said. Once on the plane, the man repeatedly asked other passengers for the time, according to cellphone video a passenger provided to CNN affiliate WSVN-TV

"Come on, guys! What time is it? We're going to Newark, New Jersey, 6:50," the man said in the video.

Passenger Ari Teman told CNN affiliate WFOR-TV the man was also shouting that "it was his plane and that he was the FBI."

"Everyone started standing up to watch and they were blocking the aisle and then they called for security and he was dragged off the plane," Teman told WFOR.

