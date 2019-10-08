Bastian Schweinsteiger announces retirement from soccer

(CNN) German World Cup champion Bastian Schweinsteiger has announced his retirement from soccer, the decorated midfielder said in a statement on social media Tuesday.

Schweinsteiger spent a majority of his career with European giants Bayern Munich, where he won eight Bundesliga titles and seven German cups as well as the Champions league in 2013.

Schweinsteiger poses with Bayern Munich trophies

The 35-year-old made over 300 appearances for the Bavarian side, scoring 45 goals from 2002-2015.

Read More