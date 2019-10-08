Rob Gronkowski is back, but this time as an NFL analyst on FOX Sports

(CNN) Rob Gronkowski is returning to football.

However, the 30-year-old will be trading in his pads and helmets for a suit and tie as he'll be joining FOX Sports as a TV analyst.

The former tight end for the New England Patriots will be making his debut this Thursday on the Thursday Night Football pregame show between the New York Giants and Patriots.

He'll be joining Terry Bradshaw, Michael Strahan, Tony Gonzalez and Peter Schrager on the broadcast.

"I'm extremely excited to be joining FOX Sports," Gronkowski said in a statement. "For the past 25 years, they've offered viewers top-notch NFL programming from the field to the booth to the studio. Their deep talent roster is unmatched, which was important for me as I embark on this new chapter in my life because I'll be able to learn from the best in the business."

