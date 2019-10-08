What to buy in October: Columbus Day sales, deals and more

October brings many things: apples, sweaters, and big-time sales in the home category, from outdoor furniture to decor and appliances. Around the corner is Columbus Day (also known as Indigenous Peoples' Day): three days packed with deals across multiple categories.



And throughout the month, look for deals on everything Halloween, from creepy creatures for your lawn to super-spooky costumes. Ready for the best sales and deals in October? Here's what to buy this month:

HOME DEALS

October is an ideal time for a home update because home retailers will have deals on everything from linens to towels to entertaining essentials. On the low end, expect discounts in the 20% range, on the high end, 50 to 60%.

Bathrooms

Spruce up your bathroom with modern accessories and plush new towels.

Bedrooms

New sheets and light-blocking window treatments can make bedrooms more Zen.

Entertaining

Just in time for fall entertaining, you'll find deals on decorative items and serving wear that will bring all the festive feels to your holiday table.

COLUMBUS DAY DEALS

A three-day weekend is shopping paradise. In anticipation of increased foot — and click — traffic, retailers will offer wide-ranging deals. Like in years past, you'll find plenty of deep discounts on footwear, 30%-79% from Famous Footwear, Asics, Shoes.com and others.

Summer footwear

Look for clearance-level deals on summer footwear as retailers clear out inventory for the new season. You may not need those sandals and slides now, but you'll have them at the ready for warm-weather getaways or next summer.

Athletic footwear

This is another category for big savings. New styles often drop late in the year, so much like summer inventory, retailers are offering clearance prices on older styles.

Holiday shopping?

It may seem early to be thinking about the holidays, but shopping early reduces the impact on your monthly expenses come November and December. We found great ideas for the teachers and coworkers on your list.

HALLOWEEN DEALS

Have costume decisions been made at your house? If not, you'll find deals now, but discounts will deepen — and the selection will thin — as the big day approaches. Same goes with deals on candy and décor. You'll find the best deals just after Halloween, so if you have the storage space, costumes and decor will be on clearance. (So will candy, but you can eat that now.)

Costumes

If you're ready to commit, there are some early bird deals on costumes.

Decor

Planning a spooky soiree? These goodies can help set the mood.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.