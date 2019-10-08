Get $200 off this VIZIO 5.1.4 home theater surround sound system

If you've been eyeing any surround sound systems, now might be the time to buy. Until October 13th, VIZIO's 46" 5.1.4 Home Theater Surround Sound System is $200 off, slashing the price down to $799.99. For a system with one of our favorite sound bars of 2019, it's a great deal to transform your living room into a 360-degree sound experience.

The set creates a complete surround sound system, made up of a 46" soundbar, a wireless subwoofer and two rear speakers. The five-channel sound bar and rear speakers both have dedicated upfiring speakers, so you'll be totally immersed in multi-dimensional audio.

Equipped with Dolby Atmos, this bring the sound quality of the movie theater right to your home--just remember, the content also has to be mastered for Atmos to get the most out of the speakers. The 10-inch subwoofer is wireless so positioning is up to you, but wherever you put it get ready for the room to shake. The bass is meaty.

VIZIO's home theater system will put you smack in the middle of your favorite movies and songs, and with Google Assistant, it can stream wirelessly from Bluetooth or Chromecast. Set up is easy. You can simply connect your TV with an HDMI or optical core. The sound bar and subwoofer will need to be connected to power separately, but the rear speakers plug right into the bass box.

$200 off is a seriously good deal for a seriously good sound system. Just remember to catch it before it's gone on October 13th!

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.