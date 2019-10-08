Here's the scoop on the new family of Tile trackers

Constantly losing your keys, wallet or TV remote? Tile is a small accessory you can attach to your personal items, and using a smartphone app, it will help you track it down.

On Tuesday, Tile expanded its product lineup by adding a waterproof sticker, a redesigned version of the tried-and-true Slim tracker, and updates to the Mate and Pro trackers.

Better yet the new Sticker, Slim, Mate and Pro trackers are available starting today from Tile.com.

The Tile Sticker is a small, round device that's roughly the same thickness as most smartphones, with a range of 150-feet. Tile partnered with 3M to come up with a strong, waterproof adhesive that can attach the tracker metal or plastic materials -- perfect for that Apple TV remote that you can never find. The battery lasts three years, and like Slim, is not rechargeable.

You can get Tile Sticker in a 2-pack for $39, or a 4-pack for $59.

The Slim now looks like a credit card, instead of a small square, and should slide comfortably into a wallet. It's the thickness of two credit cards, has a range of 200 feet, and has a battery life of three years. You can't replace the battery in the new Slim. Once the battery dies, you'll need to get a new one. Thankfully, the Slim is $29, so it's not terribly expensive.

Tile also updated the Mate and Pro trackers, extending their range to 200 and 400 feet, respectively. The Mate or Pro are ideal trackers to attach to a child's coat, or even throw in a backpack. The Pro has the loudest ring volume of any Tile tracker, with the Mate taking second honors. Both devices have a place for a key ring and have a replaceable battery. Buy a Tile Mate for $24, or a Tile Pro for $34.

Last month, there were rumors that Apple was going to release its own tracker or tag that worked in a similar manner. The September iPhone event came and went without an announcement, making Tiles announcement today appealing for those -- like me -- who can never find their keys.

Check out the whole new Tile lineup here.

Note: The price above reflects the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.