TCL debuts QLED Roku TVs with the 6-Series and 8-Series

Make no mistake, we're big fans of TCL's Roku TVs. A wide variety of screen sizes and vibrant picture quality for an affordable price makes TCL a go-to for TVs. But TCL has two new models the mid-range 6-Series (starting at $599) and the high-end 8-Series (starting at $1,999) — that feature QLED.

Both the 6-Series and 8-Series deliver a picture produced with Quantum Dot technology — aka QLED —and yes that's the same standard that Samsung uses in its 4K line. Those two technologies work to deliver a vibrant, lifelike picture.

The 8-Series takes it a step further with Quantum Contrast to deliver deep blacks. The line also supports Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos Audio. You'll need to stream or watch content that supports this, but it's nice to have.

And if that's not enough, it has a Roku streaming box built right into the TV. These are more expensive than other TLC TVs — $1,999 for the 65-inch and $2,999 for the 75-inch — but they represent a new high-end offering for those who dig super picture quality.

Those who still want the robust features and don't mind losing the Quantum Contrast can look at the $599 55-inch or $849 65-inch 6-Series models. These support QLED, controllable contrast zones, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR and deliver full 4K resolution. Plus, all the Roku streaming access you could want.

Even better, we're expecting all of these to see discounts as we approach the holiday season. We're also going hands-on soon, so stay tuned for full reviews.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.