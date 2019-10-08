The $75 cashmere sweater with a 5,000 person waitlist is back, and in 18 colors

We all know cashmere is a bit of a luxury. But Naadam, a company that's aiming to democratize cashmere, wants it to be something that everyone can enjoy.

The brand's feature product? One of the most versatile, affordable cashmere sweaters that we've ever seen. It's unisex, available in 18 colors and only costs $75 -- though our editors agree, it feels just as soft as sweaters that cost two to three times as much. In fact, its been deemed "heavenly soft" on Naadam's softness scale, and we'd have to agree fully with that statement.

The Essential $75 Cashmere is available in sizes XXS to XL, and equally flattering on both men and women. You'll have the option of choosing between a V-neck and a crewneck, in addition to the 18 different color options.

From classic, neutral color options, like black, smoke (a dark grey) and camel to bright, bolder options like neon yellow, red and royal blue, there's an option for everyone. In fact, we're predicting Naadam's $75 sweater to be the ultimate universally-loved gift this holiday season.

Naadam's business model allows them to sell high-quality cashmere at a lower price, and create products that are both sustainable and ethical. In return for non-profit work, the brand is able to directly access materials that help them sell their products at a lower price.

And the brand does way more than just sweaters. From statement cashmere turtleneck dresses to cashmere tracksuits for women and classic cashmere quarter zips or cashmere henleys for men, Naadam is where we'll be shopping this season.

Note: The price above reflects the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.