The All Modern rug design gurus love is 70% off right now

If you're designing a space in your home — or if you're like me and you're re-designing it for the umpteenth time — your best and most affordable bet is to start with a rug. This is where you can set the tone without having to break the bank. Sure, you could opt for a handmade Turkish rug, but that's going to cost you (and I've suffered from the stink those come with firsthand!). Instead, I'm going to turn your attention to the Ovid.

Ovid Tangerine Rust Area Rug ($54.99-$219.99, allmodern.com)

A sublime tangerine-and-rust area rug from All Modern, the Ovid has nearly 1,500 reviewers who rave about its boho style, muted colors (lending an almost vintage vibe) and soft as silk pile (thanks to its stain rebuffing viscose composition). And the Ovid's popularity has grown beyond All Modern. It's popping up in the Instagram feeds of home and design influencers near and far.

Hype aside, what I love most about Ovid's omnipresence is the rug's adaptability. Appearing everywhere from a farmhouse kitchen to a modern nursery, from a cabin's living room to a sun-drenched entryway, the rug can coexist with seemingly any aesthetic, pulling the entire room together in an quietly authoritative way. Which is no easy feat! Pair it with pretty much any type of furniture — a handsome leather couch or a neutral crib — and you've got yourself an on-trend room anchored by a beautiful, eye-catching rug.

The best part? Ovid is massively on sale right now! The 5.3-by-7.6-foot size, for example, is $99.99 — but it's regularly $348.75. That's 71 percent off, people. More to know: The 3.2-by-4.6 is only $54.99, the 4-by-6 is $73.99 and the 7.10-by-10 is $219.99.

Also, many reviewers note that Ovid is thin (it's pile height is 0.125 inches) and suggest buying a rug pad to go with it, while others write the thinness adds to the rug's realistic vintage appearance.

Check out how some of the design gurus below styled the Ovid and shop all of its sizes here.

In a moody kitchen:

In a modern master:

In a sweet nursery:

In a shiplapped living room:

In a rustic log cabin:

In an airy sitting room:

In a makeshift mudroom:

Underneath a cozy leather couch:

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.