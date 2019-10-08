This ultra-thin AirPods case gives you a matte black branding free look

Yes, AirPods are still on sale (it's a good deal by the way), but what better to compliment your true wireless earbuds then with an ultra-thin sleek case?

For $19, the Peel AirPods Case fits the bill. It's just 2-millimeters thick and comes only in one color option: matte black. Like the super-thin cases, this is made out of polycarbonate and should protect against scratches and light drops. Don't expect this to be on the same level as a level or tough plastic case, although the matte finish should prevent scratches on the case itself.

With the shiny white AirPods case protected, it should limit discoloration, scratches and damage to the case itself. There is also no branding on the case either, sticking with a truly minimalistic design.

You can score this AirPods Case for just $19 right from Peel's online store.

Note: The price above reflects the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.