11 elephants are dead after falling from a Thai waterfall

(CNN) Five more elephants have died after falling from a waterfall in Khao Yai National Park in Thailand, bringing the total dead to 11.

Drone footage showed five more bodies in the same ravine where six elephants had died earlier , Nakhon Nayok Gov. Natthapong Sirichana said Tuesday.

On Saturday, five adult elephants stumbled into the ravine in what authorities said was an attempt to free a 3-year-old calf stuck in another part of the Haew Narok waterfall. All of them died after falling from the nearly 500-foot waterfall.

It's the country's biggest loss of wild elephants in a national park, officials said.

Park officials managed to rescue two Saturday that were returned to their herd.

