Selfie slip leaves four dead at India dam

(CNN) Four members of the same family drowned at a dam in India Sunday after slipping into the water while trying to take a selfie.

Newlywed bride V Nivedha, 20, died alongside family members Sneha, 22, Kanniga, 20, and Santosh, 14, who was the first to slip into the water, according to local police in the state of Tamil Nadu.

Her husband, G Perumalsamy, 25, survived and managed to save his 15-year-old sister Yuvarani Perumalsamy.

India has recorded the highest number of selfie deaths of any country in the world, according to a 2018 study.

The incident took place at Pambar dam in the southern state, according to S Prabhakar, a senior police official from the district of Krishnagiri.

