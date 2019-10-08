(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:
-- House Democrats say they will issue a subpoena to Gordon Sondland, the US Ambassador to the European Union, to testify and turn over documents as part of their impeachment inquiry.
-- Today's Supreme Court case could change the workplace for LGBTQ employees.
-- California gas prices soar above $4, reaching the highest price in five years.
-- These three STDs reached an all-time highs in the US, a new CDC report says.
-- Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton bickering like the best of us is just one of the many reasons we'll miss Stefani on "The Voice."
-- NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said he won't censor players or team owners over China, arguing that freedom of expression must be protected.
-- Four members of the same family drowned at a dam in India Sunday after slipping into the water while trying to take a selfie.
-- The King of Sweden stripped royal status from five of his grandchildren to reduce the family's tax burden on their country.