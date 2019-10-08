Ecuador government leaves capital city amid violent protests

(CNN) Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno has announced that his government will leave the capital city of Quito amid violent protests over his move to end state fuel subsidies.

Moreno announced the move to the southern city of Guayaquil in a televised address on Monday, as defense officials revealed the military had to rescue more than 50 of its members held hostage by protesters.

Ecuador has seen five days of unrest over Moreno's plans, part of a package of economic reforms drawn up in the wake of a $4.2 billion financing deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The military stepped in to rescue dozens of personnel held by indigenous groups protesting the end to fuel subsidies, Ministry of Defense officials said Monday.

The measure has also unleashed the wrath of labor and transport unions, who have called for a nationwide strike.

