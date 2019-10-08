A mother witnessed her son's stabbing death outside of his school in Canada

(CNN) A mother saw her 14-year-old son being stabbed to death outside of a school in Ontario, Canada, Monday, police said.

The student was fatally stabbed outside of Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School in Hamilton, about 50 miles west of Niagara Falls, around 1:20 p.m., according to a news release from the Hamilton Police Department.

The victim's mother witnessed the assault, Det. Sgt. Steve Bereziuk said during a news conference Monday night. She was not harmed in the incident, Bereziuk said. He wouldn't comment on why the mother was in the area at the time of the stabbing.

"She's witnessed something horrible here," Bereziuk said. "She is distraught."

Three people have been arrested in connection with the stabbing and authorities continue to look for at least two other suspects, the release said.

