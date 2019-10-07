6 ways Canadian Thanksgiving is different from the US holiday

(CNN) Thanksgiving comes to Canada first.

In many ways, it's not unlike its American counterpart. But if you can't bear the thought of a Thanksgiving without football and school pageants with Pilgrims and Native Americans, it's a whole new holiday.

Here are six ways Canadian Thanksgiving differs from the US holiday.

It honors a different Thanksgiving

The date of the true first Thanksgiving is hotly contested. Some historians believe it occurred not in the US, but in Nunavut.

