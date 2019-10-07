It's Canadian Thanksgiving. Here are six ways it's different from the US holiday

(CNN) Finally, the day of giving thanks, spending a full day with extended family and feasting furiously is here.

But don't worry, Americans -- you didn't fast-forward to the turkey-stuffed festivities. Thanksgiving comes to Canada first.

In many ways, it's not unlike its American counterpart. But if you can't bear the thought of a Thanksgiving without football and school pageants with Pilgrims and Native Americans, it's a whole new holiday.

Here are six ways Canadian Thanksgiving differs from the US holiday.

It honors a different Thanksgiving

