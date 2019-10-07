Texas man robbed a bank on the day before his wedding to pay for the ring, sheriff says

(CNN) A Texas man is accused of robbing a bank because he couldn't pay for his wedding.

Heath Bumpous turned himself in on Friday, about two hours after he robbed the Citizens State Bank in Groveton, Texas -- and a day before he was set to get married, according to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace. The bank is only about 500 feet away from the sheriff's office in the small town north of Houston.

"He basically stated that he was getting married tomorrow so he didn't have enough money for a wedding ring that he wanted to buy and he needed to pay for the wedding venue," Wallace said i n a video message posted Friday on Facebook

Wallace said that Bumpous went into the bank and "demanded money and indicated that he had a weapon."

He was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of money, Wallace said.

Read More