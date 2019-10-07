South Park creators give 'official apology' after reports the show was scrubbed from the Chinese internet

(CNN) South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Stone hit back at China after the government scrubbed the show from the Chinese internet.

The episode, "Band in China" is a critique of how Hollywood shapes its content to avoid offending Chinese government censors.

"South Park" has never been afraid to be offensive, which is why the show now virtually no longer exists in China. Every clip, any online discussion from Chinese streaming services, social media and even fan pages have been deleted by the government, according to the Hollywood Reporter

Stone and Parker issued an apology on Monday after China's crackdown -- well, kind of.

"Like the NBA, we welcome the Chinese censors into our homes and into our hearts," they said in a statement on Twitter . "We too love money more than freedom and democracy."

