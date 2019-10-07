(CNN) Oprah Winfrey now has the largest endowment ever at Morehouse College in Atlanta after donating $13 million, according to a news release from the school.

Winfrey visited the all men's historically black college Monday for the 30th anniversary of the Oprah Winfrey Scholars Program , the release said. The program started in 1989 and the fund stands at $12 million. Monday's donation of $13 million pushed her total investment to $25 million.

"Seeing you young Oprah Winfrey scholars here today has moved me deeply," Winfrey said Monday before announcing her donation. "I am so proud of you, I'm proud of everybody in attendance at this school who is seeking to know more clearly who you are, the value you hold and how you will share that value with the rest of the world."

"I'm grateful to Oprah Winfrey for her generosity," said Morehouse President David A. Thomas."I am also feeling hopeful for Morehouse and what it has garnered in terms of philanthropic support with gifts like Oprah's and Robert Smith's. I am hopeful that this will also get others to step up with their support of Morehouse, but even more broadly, historically black colleges and universities."

