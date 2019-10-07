A family of five found dead in their Massachusetts home

(CNN) A family of five was found fatally shot in their Abington, Massachusetts, home Monday morning, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney.

Two parents and their three children were discovered by another family member who arrived at the home to take the children to school, authorities said

Law enforcement identified 9-year-old twins, a boy and a girl, and an 11-year-old girl, but are not yet releasing the family names.

District Attorney Timothy Cruz would not elaborate on what is believed to have happened, when pressed, but did say police are not searching for a suspect and stressed that there is no imminent threat to the public. The investigation is active and ongoing.

"This is an incredibly terrible event and actually, you know, it is what it is, it's a crime. A crime occurred in that building and three little children are gone forever as a result of this," Cruz said.

Read More